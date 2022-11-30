Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, November 29

At Westminster, Martin Ledbetter had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Hinckley-Big Rock Royals to a nonconference boys basketball victory over Westminster Christian, 51-26.
Ben Hintzsche had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Pecatonica 77, Genoa-Kingston 68: At Pecatonica, the Cogs fell in nonconference action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westminster Christian 33, Indian Creek 31: At Shabbona, Isabella Turner had 11 points and 11 rebounds but the Timberwolves fell in nonconference action.
Bethany Odle had eight points and Hannah Gonzalez had six points and nine rebounds.
Winnebago 52, Kaneland 31: At Winnebago, Kailey Plank had 12 points but the Knights fell in nonconference action.