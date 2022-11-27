Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, November 26

The Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team was firing on all cylinders and never trailed in its 87-50 rout of the Navy Midshipmen Saturday afternoon at Alumni Hall. NIU shot north of 48 percent from both the field and beyond the arc while holding Navy to 14 percent from three in the win.
“I think our defensive intensity was good out of the locker room and then obviously, when you shoot it as well as we did early, it gets a lot of people going,” coach Lisa Carlsen said. “Shooting is a contagious thing - I thought we shared the basketball really well. And again, I thought our defensive intensity really sparked our offense.”
Emma Carter led the Huskies (5-1) with 14 points, A’Jah Davis added 13 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the year and Tara Stauffacher and Janae Poisson scored 10 points each. Chelby Koker had eight assists.
Boys basketball
DeKalb 71, Galesburg 40: At Galesburg, the Barbs won two games Saturday to claim the title.
DeKalb rolled from the start against the hosts to win the title. Darrell Island scored 19 in the win.
The Barbs earned a spot in the final game with a 60-45 win over Chicago Wells. Sean Reynolds led the way with 15, Jackson Kees added 12 and Davon Grant scored 10.
Rochelle 51, Sycamore 45: At Sycamore, Lucas Winburn scored 18 points in the Spartans’ loss.
Jaxon Tierney added 14 in the final game of the Strombom Holiday Tournament.
Indian Creek 73, Horizon 37: At Elgin, Jeff Probst scored 25 to lead the Timberwolves.
Angel Monnarez added 19 for Indian Creek.
Hinckley-Big Rock 69, Milledgeville 47: At Oregon, the Royals picked up a pair of wins to take fifth place. Against Milledgeville, Ben Hintzsche Max Hintzsche scored 13 points each.
Justin Wentzlaff added 12 and Martin Ledbetter had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Royals started the day with a 57-34 win over Rockford Christian. Ledbetter had 18 points and eight rebounds in the win.
Ledbetter averaged 13 points and 7.8 rebounds to make the all-tournament team.
Girls basketball
Genoa-Kingston 62, Somonauk 26: At Somonauk, Bryce Boylen led the Cogs with 14 points in the win.
Ally Poegel chipped in 12 in the win.
Parkview invitational: Hinckley-Big Rock split a pair games, including a 52-29 win against Calumet Christian.
Sami Carlino led the Royals with 14 points and Devin Werner added 10.
Against a 53-44 loss against Parkview Christian, Anna Herrman scored 16 and Carlino scored 11.
Men’s basketball
UNI 83, NIU 76: At Cedar Falls, Iowa, Keshawn Williams scored 28 in the loss for the Huskies.
Leading by just two with two minutes to play, Northern Iowa used a 7-0 burst to hold off NIU. David Coit added 14 points for NIU, Armandas Plintauskas netted a career-best 12 and Zarique Nutter added 10 points.