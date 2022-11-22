Daily Chronicle 2022-23 Wrestling Preview: Team-by team capsules

DeKalb Barbs
Coach: Sam Hiatt (seventh season)
Last year: 23-1, second at IHSA team state championships
Top returners: Austin Martin, sr.; Kaden Klapprodt, soph.; Jacob Luce, jr.
Key newcomers: Hudson Ikens, soph., Eduardo Castro, jr.; Sean Kolkebeck, soph.
Worth noting: There were a lot of seniors from last year that have moved on, including four to NCAA Division I colleges, but the Barbs always look to reload and not rebuild. Hiatt said he has high hopes for Ikens, plus Castro has done well at fresh/soph tournaments. Juniors Lamar Bradley and Mehki ave have been buried behind strong upperclassmen, but now get a chance after strong showings at national tournaments this summer. Aiden Sisson and David Stewart are seniors who could have big impacts this year after not having a ton of varsity experience in the past.
Sycamore Spartans
Coach: Randy Culton (first season)
Last year: 20-9
Top returners: Lincoln Cooley, sr.,; Zack Crawford, sr.; Gus Cambier, sr.; Gable Carrick, jr.
Key newcomers: Jonathan Buckheister, jr.
Worth noting: Cooley and Crawford are back after qualifying for state last year, with Cooley sixth. Well, the duo, along with Carrick and the other Sycamore football players, will be a little delayed in their return after the Spartans reached the 5A semifinals. The fact the season went into late November is nothing new, as the football team qualified for the semis last year as well, with Cooley and Crawford still putting together state-bound wrestling seasons.
Kaneland Knights
Coach: Kenneth Paoli (fifth season)
Last year: No state qualifiers, four sectional qualifiers
Top returners: Caden Grabowski, sr., Kamron Scholl, jr., Christian Duffing, sr., Jacob Nonnemacher, jr.
Key newcomers: None
Worth noting: Paoli said he’s excited about the season. The Knights have a deep senior class and experience at pretty much every spot. Duffing may actually be dropping a weight class, heading down to 152 from 160 last year. Nonnemacher should head up to heavyweight from 220, while Grabowski is expected to leap from 113 to 126.
Genoa-Kingston Cogs
Coach: Ashton Brown (second season)
Last year: 13-13, 4-4 in BNC
Top returners: Julian Torres, sr., Shayden McNew, jr., Nathan Dutton, sr., Brady Berwick, jr.
Key newcomers: Patrick Young, soph., Xander Gleisner, jr.
Worth noting: Brown said he has high hopes for the team, and Torres should factor into that. At 182, he’s back after 30 wins and a trip to sectionals last year. McNew and Berwick also made the sectional round last year. Brown said the team should really be peaking by January and February.