November 18, 2022
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, November 18

By Shaw Local News Network

Bethany Odle scored 24 points Friday to help lead Indian Creek girls basketball earn its first win of the season with a 43-34 victory over host IMSA at the Keith McIntosh Classic in Aurora.

Isabella Turner added 17 points for the Timberwolves (1-3).

Hampshire 40, Sycamore 28: At Hampshire, Evyn Carrier had 12 points but the Spartans fell to the host Whip-Purs at the Doreen Zierer Turkey Tournament.

Lena-Winslow 46, Genoa-Kingston 28: At Oregon, Bryce Boyle had 11 points but the Cogs fell to the Panthers at the Oregon Tournament.

