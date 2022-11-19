Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, November 18

Bethany Odle scored 24 points Friday to help lead Indian Creek girls basketball earn its first win of the season with a 43-34 victory over host IMSA at the Keith McIntosh Classic in Aurora.
Isabella Turner added 17 points for the Timberwolves (1-3).
Hampshire 40, Sycamore 28: At Hampshire, Evyn Carrier had 12 points but the Spartans fell to the host Whip-Purs at the Doreen Zierer Turkey Tournament.
Lena-Winslow 46, Genoa-Kingston 28: At Oregon, Bryce Boyle had 11 points but the Cogs fell to the Panthers at the Oregon Tournament.