Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Kendra Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift Kaneland girls basketball to a 36-34 win over Prairie Ridge on Thursday at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament.
Brown led the way for the Knights with 17 points. Kaneland improved to 2-1 on the young season.
West Chicago 64, Indian Creek 19: At Aurora, Isabella Turner tallied 15 points and hauled in 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves at the IMSA Thanksgiving Tournament. IC fell to 0-3.
DeKalb 41, Marengo 37: At Burlington, Cayla Evans and Kailey Porter scored 13 points each to lift the Barbs to the win at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament. The Barbs improved to 2-1.
Women’s basketball
NIU 100, Western Illinois 61: At DeKalb, Janae Poisson poured in a game-high 32 points on the strength of a career-best nine 3-pointers as the Huskies made quick work of the Leathernecks at the Convocation Center.
NIU (3-1) blew the game open with a 21-2 run in the second quarter to build a 47-25 lead. A’Jah Davis added 10 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks. The Huskies will hit the road to take on Detroit Mercy at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Men’s basketball
Georgia Tech 68, NIU 50: At Fort Myers, Florida, the Huskies were outscored 43-20 in the first half of their loss at the Fort Meyers Tip-Off.
Zarique Nutter’s double-double (18 points, 15 rebounds) provided a bright spot for NIU (1-3). David Coit added 10 points, and Keshawn Williams had nine.
The Huskies return to action at 11 a.m. Tuesday against Sam Houston in Fort Myers.