November 17, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsNIU SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Buzzer-beater lifts Kaneland to win at Burlington Central Tournament

By Shaw Local News Network

Kendra Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift Kaneland girls basketball to a 36-34 win over Prairie Ridge on Thursday at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament.

Brown led the way for the Knights with 17 points. Kaneland improved to 2-1 on the young season.

West Chicago 64, Indian Creek 19: At Aurora, Isabella Turner tallied 15 points and hauled in 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves at the IMSA Thanksgiving Tournament. IC fell to 0-3.

DeKalb 41, Marengo 37: At Burlington, Cayla Evans and Kailey Porter scored 13 points each to lift the Barbs to the win at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament. The Barbs improved to 2-1.

Women’s basketball

NIU 100, Western Illinois 61: At DeKalb, Janae Poisson poured in a game-high 32 points on the strength of a career-best nine 3-pointers as the Huskies made quick work of the Leathernecks at the Convocation Center.

NIU (3-1) blew the game open with a 21-2 run in the second quarter to build a 47-25 lead. A’Jah Davis added 10 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks. The Huskies will hit the road to take on Detroit Mercy at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Men’s basketball

Georgia Tech 68, NIU 50: At Fort Myers, Florida, the Huskies were outscored 43-20 in the first half of their loss at the Fort Meyers Tip-Off.

Zarique Nutter’s double-double (18 points, 15 rebounds) provided a bright spot for NIU (1-3). David Coit added 10 points, and Keshawn Williams had nine.

The Huskies return to action at 11 a.m. Tuesday against Sam Houston in Fort Myers.

PremiumKaneland PrepsDeKalb PrepsIndian Creek PrepsGirls BasketballNIU Men's BasketballNIU Women's Basketball
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois