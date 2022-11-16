Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, November 15

The Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team rode a 21-6 third quarter Tuesday morning to a 61-53 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at the NIU Convocation Center.
“Sometimes you have to find a way to win, even if it’s ugly,” head coach Lisa Carlsen said. “There were times where we were really good defensively, and when things aren’t flowing offensively you have to lock in defensively and get stops.”
The win is NIU’s seventh in a row at the Convocation Center. Senior forward A’Jah Davis and senior guard Chelby Koker each led the Huskies with a game-high 15 points. Davis had a game-high nine rebounds, while Koker added a game-high five assists. Emma Carter chipped in a season-high 10 points.
NIU (2-1) led only 27-25 at halftime but got out to a fast start in the third. Sparked by back-to-back threes from Carter and another triple from Janae Poisson, the Huskies opened the quarter on a 13-2 run over the first 4:41. Carter had eight points in the run as two Davis free throws put NIU ahead 40-27 with 4:22 to play.
“A’Jah, Chelby and Jayden [Marable] are phenomenal creators, and I wouldn’t have gotten those looks without them doing what they do best,” said Carter, who scored eight of her 10 points in the third quarter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Earlville 55, Indian Creek 48: At the IMSA tournament, the Timberwolves fell to their Little Ten foe in a nonconference game.
Isabella Turner had 24 points and 20 rebounds, Bethany Odle had nine points and Lucy George had nine rebounds.
BOYS BOWLING
DeKalb 2,642, St. Edward 2,415: At Elgin, the Barbs took two games to defeat St. Edward in nonconference action.
Talen Tate rolled a 643 series with games of 251, 212, 180. Levi Grych had a game of 204, Vojtech Cisar had a game of 195 and Chase Kantorowicz had a game of 185.
Sycamore 10, Kaneland 0: At DeKalb, the Knights fell in Interstate 8 Conference action.