Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, November 14, 2022

The Northern Illinois men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the year, 99-73 against Purdue Northwest at the NIU Convocation Center on Monday in DeKalb.
Zarqiue Nutter led the Huskies (1-2) with 20 points in only 20 minutes, as no Huskie played more than 27 minutes in the blowout win. Nutter and Anthony Crump each had a team-best seven rebounds, with Crump adding nine points.
Keshawn Williams scored 14 points and added seven assists, while David Coit added 11 points and five assists.
The Huskies shot 60.6% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range.
Kaneland 48, Larkin 31: At Burlington, Lexi Schueler scored 14 points and Kendra Brown added 11 for Kaneland as it defeated Larkin at the Burlington Central Tournament. Kailey Plank added nine points for Kaneland (1-0).
Rockford East 60, Indian Creek 24: At Aurora, the Timberwolves fell to open the season at the Keith McIntosh Tournament at IMSA. Izzy Turner led the way for IC with 11 points.
DeKalb 60, Belvidere North 31: At Burlington, a 14-3 burst to start the game helped new Barbs head coach Brad Bjelk to his first win over the Thunder at the Burlington Central Tournament.