November 14, 2022
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, November 14, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

The Northern Illinois men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the year, 99-73 against Purdue Northwest at the NIU Convocation Center on Monday in DeKalb.

Zarqiue Nutter led the Huskies (1-2) with 20 points in only 20 minutes, as no Huskie played more than 27 minutes in the blowout win. Nutter and Anthony Crump each had a team-best seven rebounds, with Crump adding nine points.

Keshawn Williams scored 14 points and added seven assists, while David Coit added 11 points and five assists.

The Huskies shot 60.6% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range.

Kaneland 48, Larkin 31: At Burlington, Lexi Schueler scored 14 points and Kendra Brown added 11 for Kaneland as it defeated Larkin at the Burlington Central Tournament. Kailey Plank added nine points for Kaneland (1-0).

Rockford East 60, Indian Creek 24: At Aurora, the Timberwolves fell to open the season at the Keith McIntosh Tournament at IMSA. Izzy Turner led the way for IC with 11 points.

DeKalb 60, Belvidere North 31: At Burlington, a 14-3 burst to start the game helped new Barbs head coach Brad Bjelk to his first win over the Thunder at the Burlington Central Tournament.

