Cross country roundup: Kaneland’s Evan Nosek, Sycamore’s Naif Al Harby, Ethan Solifsburg qualify for state

MAPLE PARK — Kaneland sophomore Evan Nosek was unable to thoroughly enjoy his seventh-place finish at the Class 2A Kaneland Cross Country Sectional Meet on Saturday.
While Nosek knew when he finished that he was headed to the state meet next weekend at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, he had to wait to learn about his team’s fate.
As it turned out, the Knights finished eighth with 185 points, one spot from qualifying. Fenwick (176) took the last of seven team qualifying spots.
Sycamore’s Naif Al Harby (15th) and Ethan Solfisburg (20th) also qualified as individuals.
“I was really bummed out that my team didn’t make it to state,” Nosek said. “I have kind of mixed feelings. I didn’t know whether to feel happy or sad because I made it, but everybody else on my team was sad. A lot of mixed feelings.”
Nosek, who ran at state as a freshman, enjoyed his run as he found Fenwick’s Nathaniel McKillop, who he has known for a long time and ran with him most of the race. Nosek finished in 15:21.66, McKillop finished in 15:24.70.
“There were awesome competitors,” Nosek said. “I was a little under the weather this week, but the competitors really helped me drive to the finish. I had a buddy (McKillop) running with me too, who really helped me out. I kept on pushing with him. We go back a long time.”
Al Harby is looking forward to going back to state.
“It was good. I qualified for state, so I’m happy,” Al Harby said. “I felt like I ran well, 25 seconds faster than six weeks ago on this course. I just ran fast, I guess. It was hard, but I kept pushing.
“It’s a great opportunity (to go back). Last year I didn’t do so well because I got nervous.”
Class 3A Lake Park Sectional: At Lake Park, Riley Newport and Jake Barraza went 1-2 at the sectional to qualify for state.
Newport finished in 14:50.1 for the win, 20 seconds ahead of Barraza. DeKalb finished ninth as a team.
On the girls side, Korima Gonzalez finished in 19:03.5, missing a state berth by 3 seconds.
Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon, the Indian Creek and Genoa-Kingston seasons came to an end on Saturday.
Caroline Bend took 37th for the Timberwolves, finishing in 21:54.6, missing an individual qualifying. G-K’s Violet Northup was 75th in 23:54.5.