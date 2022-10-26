Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, October 25

At Rochelle, the top-seeded Kaneland Knights won a hard-fought Class 3A regional volleyball semifinal, defeating Sycamore 26-28, 25-23, 25-21.
Kaneland advances to Thursday’s regional title match, where it will face host Rochelle at 6 p.m. The fifth-seeded Hubs topped No. 4 Bensenville Fenton 25-21, 25-16 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
DeKalb 2, South Elgin 0: At Class 4A South Elgin Regional, the Barbs won 25-21, 25-23 in a semifinal to advance to the championship match.
Fourth-seeded DeKalb will take on top-seeded St. Charles North at 6 p.m. Thursday. St. Charles North defeated Streamwood 25-12, 25-12 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.