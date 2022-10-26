October 25, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsNIU SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, October 25

By Shaw Local News Network

At Rochelle, the top-seeded Kaneland Knights won a hard-fought Class 3A regional volleyball semifinal, defeating Sycamore 26-28, 25-23, 25-21.

Kaneland advances to Thursday’s regional title match, where it will face host Rochelle at 6 p.m. The fifth-seeded Hubs topped No. 4 Bensenville Fenton 25-21, 25-16 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

DeKalb 2, South Elgin 0: At Class 4A South Elgin Regional, the Barbs won 25-21, 25-23 in a semifinal to advance to the championship match.

Fourth-seeded DeKalb will take on top-seeded St. Charles North at 6 p.m. Thursday. St. Charles North defeated Streamwood 25-12, 25-12 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Premium
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois