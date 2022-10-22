Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, October 22, 2022

Riley Newport and Jacob Barraza finished 1-2 on Saturday at the Class 3A Harlem Boys Cross Country Regional, helping DeKalb to a fourth-place finish.
Newport won by five seconds over his teammate, finishing in 15:28.4. Eduardo Castro was the next fastest Barb, clocking a 16:57, which was 0.2 seconds ahead of teammate Riley Collins.
The Barbs advance to the Lake Park Sectional next week.
On the girls’ side, DeKalb took fifth to qualify for the sectional. Korima Gonzales finished ninth in 19:37.6 to lead DeKalb. Brenda Aquino was 24th in 20:40.2.
Class 2A Sterling Sectional: At Sterling, the Kaneland boys were second with 77 points, only 15 points behind Glenbard South. Sycamore took fourth.
Evan Nosek was 10 seconds away from a win, finishing behind Dale Johnson’s 15:12.5 on his home course. Kaneland teammate David Valkanov was fourth in 15:39.4.
Naif Al Harby paced Sycamore with a 15:48.5, while Ethan Solfisburg was 12th in 16:12.5.
Both teams advance to the Kaneland Sectional.
The Kaneland girls took fourth and Sycamore was sixth in the race dominated by Dixon. Hayley King was 10th for Sycamore in 19:51.8, while Danielle Bower led the Knights in 13th in 20:01.4.
Both teams advance to the Kaneland Sectional next week.
Class 1A Winnebago Regional: At Winnebago, Genoa-Kingston’s Violet Northrup was 33rd, earning a spot in the Oregon Sectional next week.
Northrup finished in 21:16.34.
Class 1A Rock Falls Regional: At Rock Falls, Indian Creek senior Caroline Bend took 12th to qualify for the Oregon Sectional next week.
Bend finished in 20:41.
Boys soccer
Dundee-Crown 2, DeKalb 1: At the Class 3A Harlem Sectional, the Barbs’ postseason run came to an end in the championship game.
Dundee-Crown struck first, building a 1-0 lead at the break and adding a goal in the second half. Josiah Antimo got the Barbs back within a goal on an assist from Landon Weishaar, but they could not score again.
After winning 4-1 against Harlem in the play-in game, the Barbs knocked off the highest-seeded team in the regional, Rockford East, 2-1.