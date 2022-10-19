Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Holding a one goal halftime lead was all the motivation that Sycamore needed as the Spartans shut out Freeport 4-0 at their own Class 2A regional Tuesday night. The win means that Sycamore potentially gets a shot at an Interstate 8 Conference rival in the regional final Saturday. Kaneland must first defeat Rochelle on Wednesday.
“We would love the opportunity, but we know Rochelle has given them a couple 2-1 games,” Sycamore coach Kevin Bickley said. “It’s always hard to win that third game. Whoever it happens to be we’ll accept the challenge and enjoy the forecast for warmer weather on Saturday.”
Will Donahoe scored in the second half in windy conditions. Sycamore improved to 13-11-1.
DeKalb 2, Rockford East 1: At Class 3A Harlem Regional in Machesney Park, Landon Wishaar scored on an assist from Josiah Antimo in the final two minutes to lift the No. 13-seeded Barbs to the upset of No. 4 seed Rockford East. DeKalb (12-9-1) will face Dundee-Crown for the regional title Saturday.
Girls Volleyball
Kaneland 2, Plano 0: At Plano, the top team in the Interstate 8 Conference rolled again. The Knights took both games in dominant fashion 25-9, 25-12. Kaneland improved to 26-6, 12-1 in the Interstate 8.
Sycamore 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Spartans snapped a three-match losing streak with the win. Sycamore improved to 13-20, 5-8 in the Interstate Eight.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Winnebago 0: At Kingston, another night, another two-game sweep for the Cogs in the Big Northern Conference. G-K took down the visiting Indians 25-8, 25-12 behind 15 assists from Alivia Keegan and eight kills from Lily Mueller. The Cogs improved to 31-4, 8-0 in the BNC.
Naperville Central 2, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, in a DuPage Valley Conference match, the Barbs fell 25-23, 25-23. DeKalb fell to 10-16, 0-9 in the DVC.
Indian Creek 2, Hiawatha 0: At Shabonna, Indian Creek clinched the Little Ten Conference title with a 25-4, 25-18 victory. Geena Sanford had 11 assists and Aubrey White 11 kills for the Timberwolves. Audriana DeClue contributed 11 digs for IC (18-8-3, 9-1).