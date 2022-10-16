Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, October 15, 2022

The Sycamore girls’ tennis team won the Class 1A Rochelle Sectional, finishing with 31 points and advancing all four entries to next week’s state tournament.
Elizabeth Kleckner won the singles crown, beating teammate Abby Golembiewski in the finals 6-1, 6-2. Both advance to the finals, which start Thursday.
At doubles, Jetta Weaver and Sabrina Ezell took third, beating teammates Madyson Block and Becca Allen, 6-1, 6-4 to take third. Both teams will compete at state.
DeKalb did not advance out of the Class 2A St. Charles North Sectional. Kaneland did not advance out of the 1A Wheaton St. Francis Sectional.
Cross country
DuPage Valley Conference: At Waubonsie Valley, DeKalb finished with two of the top three runners and took third place on the boys side.
Riley Newport won by 10 seconds, claiming his second straight conference title with a 14:54. Jacob Barraza was third in 15:27.2.
On the girls side, DeKalb was sixth. Korima Gonzalez led the Barbs in 15th place in 19:16.7
Interstate 8: At Baker Lake, Kaneland edged out Sycamore on the boys’ side for a seven-point win.
Evan Nosek led the Knights in 15:55, 20 seconds ahead of Sycamore’s Naif Al Harby. Kaneland’s David Volkanov was third in 16:23, and the Sycamore duo of Ethan Solifsburg (16:42) and Corey Goff (16:44) were fourth and fifth. Kaneland’s Evan Whildin finished off the two teams’ dominance at the top of the standing with a seventh-place finish in 16:45.
On the girls side, Sycamore was fourth, led by Hayley King taking fifth in 20:09.
Boys soccer
DeKalb 4, Harlem 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs erased an early one-goal deficit for a 4-1 against Harlem in a play-in game of the Class 3A Harlem Regional.
After the Huskies scored, Ben Fleming got the equalizer. Lando Weishaar added three more goals to secure the win.
The Barbs advance to face Rockford East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harlem.
Girls volleyball
Blocktoberfest: At Plainfield Central, Genoa-Kingston took sixth against 3A and 4A schools.
The team beat Hinsdale Central 25-19, 25-13 and Minooka 25-17, 25-22. They lost to Bolingbrook 13-25, 25-19, 15-2 then beat Wheaton North 25-16, 25-22. They lost to St. Francis 17-25, 25-21, 17-15.
Alayna Pierce had 62 kills and 63 digs, Lily Muelle had 33 kills and seven blocks, Hannah Langton had 71 digs, five aces and 17 assists and Alvia Keegan had 44 kills, 19 digs, six aces, five blocks and 93 assists.