Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, October 13

At Shabbona, the Indian Creek Timberwolves battled and won in Little Ten Conference volleyball action over DePue, 25-21, 25-6.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Rockford, Alivia Keegan had nine kills, 17 assists and six blocks to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory, 25-11, 25-12.
Alayna Pierce had 10 kills, seven digs and an ace; Lily Mueller had five kills and a block; Hannah Langton had 11 digs and three assists; Kaitlyn Rahn had five kills, one dig and an ace; and Kailey Kline had two kills, seven digs and one ace.
Kaneland 2, Morris 0: At Kaneland, the Knights won in Interstate 8 Conference action, 25-21, 25-19.
Ottawa 2, Sycamore 1: At Ottawa, the Pirates held off a late charge by the visitors to claim a 25-14, 15-25, 25-17 at Kingman Gym.
Sycamore — which dropped to 13-18 and 5-7 — was paced by six kills each from Grace Lichthardt, Ava Carpenter (two aces) and Laci Neece, while Cecelia Jackson added three winning swings and Reese Morgan four aces.