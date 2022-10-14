October 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsNIU SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, October 13

By Shaw Local News Network

At Shabbona, the Indian Creek Timberwolves battled and won in Little Ten Conference volleyball action over DePue, 25-21, 25-6.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Rockford, Alivia Keegan had nine kills, 17 assists and six blocks to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory, 25-11, 25-12.

Alayna Pierce had 10 kills, seven digs and an ace; Lily Mueller had five kills and a block; Hannah Langton had 11 digs and three assists; Kaitlyn Rahn had five kills, one dig and an ace; and Kailey Kline had two kills, seven digs and one ace.

Kaneland 2, Morris 0: At Kaneland, the Knights won in Interstate 8 Conference action, 25-21, 25-19.

Ottawa 2, Sycamore 1: At Ottawa, the Pirates held off a late charge by the visitors to claim a 25-14, 15-25, 25-17 at Kingman Gym.

Sycamore — which dropped to 13-18 and 5-7 — was paced by six kills each from Grace Lichthardt, Ava Carpenter (two aces) and Laci Neece, while Cecelia Jackson added three winning swings and Reese Morgan four aces.

PremiumIndian Creek PrepsGenoa-Kingston PrepsKaneland PrepsSycamore Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois