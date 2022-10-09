October 08, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsNIU SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, October 8, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Kaneland senior Katharine Marshall finished sixth Saturday at the Class 2A Girls Golf State Championship at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

Marshall shot a 73, matching her Day 1 score to finish with a 146.

Sycamore junior Brianna Chamoun shot a 77 on Saturday, dropping three strokes off her score from Friday and finishing with a 157.

Girls cross country

Black Sail Invitational: At Belvidere, Sycamore was third with 77 points and Genoa-Kingston eighth with 227, both behind winner West Chicago’s 50.

Hayley King paced the Spartans with a fourth-place finish in 19:35.6, just ahead of teammate Layla Janisch, who was eighth in 19:51.2. Larkin’s Heather Durrant won the meet in 17:53.5, more than a minute and a half ahead of the second-place finisher.

Violet Northrup led the Cogs in 46trh place, finishing in 22:35.

Boys cross country

Black Sail Invitational: At Belvidere, Genoa-Kingston took ninth, led by Myles Kendzie in 53rd place in 19:04.8.

Boys soccer

Marmion 3, Kaneland 1: At Aurora, Jovani Ruiz had the lone goal for the Knights.

Premium
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois