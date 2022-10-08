Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, October 7

Kaneland was dominant on the road in Marengo on Friday, picking up a 44-3 victory behind three touchdowns from senior Chris Ruchaj.
The Knights improved to 4-3 overall with the nonconference victory.
Hiawatha 60, South Beloit 20: At Kirkland, the Hawks earned a win at home in the Hawk’s Nest to improve to 4-2 overall.
GIRLS GOLF
Class 2A State Finals: At Decatur, Kaneland’s Katharine Marshall finished Day 1 at Red Tail Run tied for fifth place with a 1-over-par 73. Her score was good enough to advance her to the final day of competition Saturday.
Sycamore junior Brianna Chamoun also advanced to the final day of the season, finishing Day 1 tied for 48th place with an 80.
Girls Volleyball
Serena 2, Indian Creek 1: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Timberwolves were unable to bounce back after a slow start, suffering a 9-25, 25-22, 16-25 loss to Serena.
Audrey Witte led IC (14-8-3) with 19 digs, 10 kills and an ace in the loss and Audriana DeClue added 17 digs and three aces.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Somonauk 1: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Royals earned a spot in Saturday’s consolation championship by taking down Somonauk 25-3, 17-25, 25-10.
Boys Soccer
Mooseheart 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Hinckley, the Royals’ season came to an end in a Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional play-in game.