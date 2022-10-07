October 06, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsNIU SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 6

By Shaw Local News Network

DeKalb scored a pair of second-half goals to knock off Harlem on Thursday, 2-0.

The game was scoreless at halftime. The Barbs scored 11 minutes into the second half, then added an insurance goal 8 minutes later.

Harvard 2, G-K 1: At Genoa, Junior Leon scored the lone goal for the Cogs, who finished the season 16-4 overall and 5-0 in Big Northern Conference play.

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Sycamore 0: At Wheaton Warrenville South, the Spartans fell to 10-11-1 on the year.

Volleyball

Kaneland 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Kaneland rolled to a 25-16, 25-15 win.

Premium
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois