Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 6

DeKalb scored a pair of second-half goals to knock off Harlem on Thursday, 2-0.
The game was scoreless at halftime. The Barbs scored 11 minutes into the second half, then added an insurance goal 8 minutes later.
Harvard 2, G-K 1: At Genoa, Junior Leon scored the lone goal for the Cogs, who finished the season 16-4 overall and 5-0 in Big Northern Conference play.
Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Sycamore 0: At Wheaton Warrenville South, the Spartans fell to 10-11-1 on the year.
Volleyball
Kaneland 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Kaneland rolled to a 25-16, 25-15 win.