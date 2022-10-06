Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

No. 1 seed Indian Creek’s girls volleyball team picked up a 25-11, 25-10 win over host La Moille on Wednesday in the Little Ten Conference Tournament.
Geena Sanford had four aces and 14 assists to lead the Timberwolves (14-7-3), who face Serena in a semifinal match Friday.
Earlville 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At La Moille, in a quarterfinal match at the Little Ten Tournament, the Royals lost 25-12, 25-17. HBR fell to 15-10 on the season. The Royals will play Somonauk in a consolation bracket match Friday.
Boys cross country
Oregon Invitational: At Oregon, senior Gabe Gibson of Indian Creek placed 20th overall.
Girls cross country
Oregon Invite: At Oregon, Caroline Bend, a senior from Indian Creek, ran to third place overall.