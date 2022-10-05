Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, October 4

At Belvidere, Sycamore swept at singles to earn a 6-1 nonconference girls tennis victory over Belvidere North on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Kleckner (No. 1) won 6-3, 6-1, Jordyn Tilstra won 6-0, 6-1 and Jetta Weaver won 6-0, 6-0.
At doubles, Becca Allen and Madyson Block (No. 2) won 6-3, 6-1, Kate Elsner and Jenny Ni (No. 3) won 4-6, 7-5, 12-10 and Yuxuan Ni and Jersey Davis (No. 4) won 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Indian Creek 3: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell in Little Ten Conference action.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Kaneland 2, Ottawa 1: At Kaneland, the Knights battled and won in Interstate 8 Conference action, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21.