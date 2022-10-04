Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, October 3

At Sterling, Kaneland finished fifth as a team with a score of 335 at the Class 2A Sterling Sectional golf tournament.
Brian Davoust fired an 80 and Zach Ramos shot 81 to lead the Kaneland efforts.
Landen Ritchie shot an 89 and finished 60th for Genoa-Kingston.
Class 1A Riverdale Sectional: At Silvis, Indian Creek’s Sam Gensliger shot a 96 but did not advance to the state tournament.
GIRLS GOLF
Class 3A Huntley Sectional: At Huntley, Sycamore finished 10th with a score of 384.
Brianna Chamoun fired 79 and Lauren Cohn shot 86 to key the Sycamore effort
Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional: At Darien, Katharine Marshall fired a 76 to advance to the Class 2A State tournament for Kaneland.
Class 1A Sandwich Sectional: At Sandwich, Taylor Rhoads shot a 105, Aleia Lauer shot a 107 and Cortlyn Tetzloff shot 122 for the Genoa-Kingston Cogs during Class 1A action.
BOYS SOCCER
Genoa-Kingston 11, Harvest Christian 0: At Genoa, Jay Wolcott scored three goals to lead the Cogs to a nonconference victory.
Diego Espinoza, Michael Botello and Junior Leon combined to score six goals and Javi Pizano and Nathan Skarzynski had a goal a piece.
Aaron Acosta earned the shutout in goal.
Little Ten Tournament: At Somonauk, Indian Creek fell 8-0 to the Somonauk-Leland Co-op in Little Ten Tournament action.
Also at the event, Hinckley-Big Rock fell 8-0 to Serena.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, DePue 0: At LaMoille, the Royals won both matches 25-14 during Little Ten action.