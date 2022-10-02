Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, October 1

Will Donahoe scored just 2 minutes into the game, but Kaneland came from behind to beat the Spartans 2-1 and claim the Interstate 8 Tournament title.
Kaneland got the equalizer against the Spartans (10-9-1) in the 25th minute. In the 65th minute, the Knights went ahead on a penalty kick against Sycamore, which won the regular season meeting between the two teams.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Antioch Invite: At Fox River Park in Burlington, Wisconsin, the Spartans finished with 30 points to win the 12-team meet.
Naif Al Harby won the meet in 16:30, while teammate Ethan Solfisburg finished third in 16:30. Corey Goff was fourth for the Spartans in 17:13.
Lisle Mane Event: At Lisle, Kaneland took fifth out of 43 schools.
Evan Nosek took eighth for the Knights in 16:28, while David Valkanov was 26th in 17:19 and Evan Whildin was 2 seconds behind in 27th.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Antioch Invite: At Fox River Park in Burlington, Wisconsin, the Spartans took seven out of 14 teams.
Hayley King led the Spartans with a 14th-place finish in 21:42.