Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, September 29

At Timber Pointe Golf Club, the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op finished in second place after shooting a 361 at the Class 1A Belvidere Regional golf meet to advance to Monday’s sectional.
Brianna Chamoun led with an 80, Lauren Cohn shot 84, Alexus Morrow shot 89, Isabella Kirchmann shot 108, Simone Bertrand shot 111 and Sam Maxwell finished with a 131.
Johnsburg Regional: At Boone Creek, Genoa-Kingston had three golfers advance to the Class 1A sectional.
Cortlyn Tetzloff shot a 93, Aleia Lauer shot a 94 and Taylor Rhoads shot 100. The Cogs fell short of a team advancement, finishing in fourth place with a final score of 405.
Maple Park Regional: At Hughes Creek Golf Course, four golfers will advance to the Class 2A sectional as Kaneland finished in fourth place with a 352.
Katharine Marshall fired a 75, Meredith Naab shot a 91, and Braelyn Davoust and Julia Skiba shot 93s.
Seneca Regional: At The Creek, Caroline Bend finished with a score of 107 for Indian Creek and will advance to the 1A sectional.
Rosary Regional: At Bliss Creek Golf Course, Hinckley-Big Rock finished in eighth place with 410 points in a 13-team meet.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Indian Creek 2, IMSA 0: At IMSA, Audrey Witte had eight digs and nine kills to lead the Timberwolves to a Little Ten Conference victory, 25-19, 25-16.
Audriana DeClue had seven digs and six aces, Allie Peterson had two blocks and four kills, Geena Sanford had two digs, a kill, 11 assists and an ace, and Izzy Turner had three blocks, five digs, four assists and two kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Genoa-Kingston 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Javier Pizano assisted both goals to lead the Cogs to a nonconference win.
Julian Lara-Para and Max Rodriguez had a goal apiece.
Aaron Acosta earned his 22nd career shutout, a new G-K school record.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Naperville Central 125, DeKalb-Sycamore 43: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost in DuPage Valley Conference action.
Molly Allison took first in the 200 IM (2:20.90), Hannah Raetzke took first in the 100 freestyle (58.49) and Nicole Skrzypek finished first in the 50 free (26.14).