Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, September 26

At Sycamore, Will Donahoe scored a hat trick of three goals to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 Conference soccer tournament victory, 6-0 over Sandwich.
Caleb Emert also scored one and assisted two and Jameson Carl scored one and assisted one. Ethan Royer scored one and Cam Kruskol added an assist.
Kevin Munoz and John Haugk got the shutout in net.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Indian Creek 1: At Hinckley, the Timberwolves battled but fell short in Little Ten Conference action.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
DeKalb 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs won 25-12, 25-11 in nonconference action.
Amboy 2, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves battled back but fell short in nonconference action, 23-25, 25-11, 23-25.
Geena Sanford had 13 assists, nine digs and an ace, Izzy Turner had eight assists, three kills and an ace, Audrey Witte had two assists, 21 digs and 15 kills, Audriana DeClue had 34 digs, five aces and two assists and Alexa Anderson had seven kills, six digs and one assist.
BOYS GOLF
Interstate 8 Conference Invite: At Mendota Golf Club, Wes Hollis fired an 80 and Kaneland finished in second place with 343 points in an eight-team event.
Brad Franck finished sixth overall with a shot of 84, Rocco Rosati finished 11th overall with an 87 and Brian Davoust finished with a 92.
Sycamore finished fifth overall with a 355 total. Ryan Polly and Evan Borowicz shot 85s and Nic Zurko shot a 92.
Hinckley-Big Rock 194, Indian Creek 211: At Hinckley, Ben Hintzsche fired a 43 to lead the Royals to a Little Ten Conference victory.
Max Hintzsche and Logan Pawlik-Dolen shot 49s with Saje Beane following with a 53.
Blake McRoberts fired a 50 and Cooper Rissman followed with a 51 for the Timberwolves.