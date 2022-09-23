Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, September 22

At Morris, Will Donahoe scored four goals to lead the Sycamore Spartans to an Interstate 8 Conference soccer victory over Morris, 8-1.
Nick Doering scored twice, and Caleb Emert and Ethan Royer had a goal a piece. Assists came from Cameron Kruskol (2), Jameson Carl, Carson Matthews and Doering.
Burlington Central 3, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Burlington, the Cogs fell short in nonconference action.
Junior Leon and Diego Espinoza had a goal apiece.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Indian Creek 2, Somonauk 0: At Shabbona, Audriana DeClue had 12 digs and eight aces to lead the Timberwolves to a Little Ten Conference victory.
Geena Sanford had six assists, two digs, one kill and two aces, Molly Feitlich had four digs and one assist, Alana Morgan had five digs, one kill and one ace, and Audrey Witte had five kills, three digs and one ace.
Kaneland 2, Plano 0: At Plano, the Knights won in Interstate 8 Conference action.
GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb-Sycamore 188, Batavia 197: At Batavia, Brianna Chamoun and Lauren Cohn fired 43s to help defeat the Bulldogs in nonconference action.
Lexi Morrow shot a 47, and Simone Bertrand followed with a 55.
Big Northern Conference Invite: At Timber Point, Genoa-Kingston placed fifth overall in a nine-team match.
Aleia Lauer tied for ninth with a 95, and Taylor Rhoads also medaled, finishing in 15th place with a 103.
GIRLS SWIMMING
DeKalb 99, IMSA 60: At Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, the Barbs took first and second in many races and had some sweeps during a nonconference victory.