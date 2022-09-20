Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, September 19

At Sycamore, the Spartans swept at singles and doubles for a 7-0 nonconference tennis victory over DeKalb.
At singles, Sycamore’s Elizabeth Kleckner (No. 1) and Jordyn Tilstra each won 10-0 and Layla Musich won 10-3.
At doubles, Sycamore’s Abby Golembiewski and Jetta Weaver (No. 1) won 10-0, Sabrina Ezell and Madyson Block (No. 2) won 10-2, Becca Allen and Kate Elsner (No. 3) won 10-3 and Yuxuan Ni and Jersgy Davis (No. 4) won 10-7.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Genoa-Kingston 2, Rockford Christian 0: At Genoa, Alivia Keegan had six kills, four digs, three blocks and 13 assists to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory.
Alayna Pierce had nine kills and five digs, Lily Mueller had seven kills and one block, Hannah Langton had nine digs, two aces and three assists and Kailey Kline had three kills and four digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Genoa-Kingston 5, Oregon 1: At Oregon, Junior Leon had four goals to lead the Cogs to victory and clinch the Big Northern Conference title.
Brayan Garcia scored the other goal and Aaron Acosta earned the victory in goal.
Kaneland 6, Morris 1: At Morris, Sam Keen capitalized on three goals to lead the Knights to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
DePue 6, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell in Little Ten conference action.
GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb-Sycamore 180, Harlem 231: At DeKalb-Sycamore, Brianna Chamoun fired a 38 to lead the Co-op team to a nonconference victory.
Lauren Cohn and Lexi Morrow shot 45s and Bella Kirchman shot a 52.
BOYS GOLF
Little Ten Invite: At Indian Oaks Country Club, Ben Hintzsche fired an 85 and Hinckley-Big Rock finished second with a score of 368.
Hintzsche finished third overall. Max Hintzsche followed behind, finishing fifth overall with an 88. Additional scorers for the Royals were Saje Beane with a 93 and Lucas Krystozek with 102.
Indian Creek finished in fourth place with 395 points. Sam Genslinger finished sixth overall with an 88. Will Leifheit shot a 100, Derek Milostan shot a 102 and Cooper Rissman shot 105.
Kaneland 158, Sycamore 172: At Sycamore, Wes Hollis fired a 38 to lead the Knights to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Brian Davoust, Zach Ramos and Brand Frank each shot 40s to round out the scoring.