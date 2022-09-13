Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, September 12

At Shabbona, Indian Creek fell short in the first set but battled back to defeat Marquette 25-27, 25-22, 25-19 in a nonconference volleyball victory.
Geena Sanford had 14 assists, eight digs and one ace, Izzy Turner had 11 assists, five kills and six digs, Audriana DeClue had 20 digs, four aces and one assist, Audrey Witte had 16 kills and nine digs and Molly Feitlich had four kills.
The Timberwolves improve to 7-4-1 on the season.
DeKalb 2, Rockford East 0: At Ivanhoe Classic, the Barbs won 25-16, 25-20 in nonconference action.
BOYS GOLF
Ottawa Invitational: Kaneland finished in 11th place at the Ottawa Invite with a final score of 339.
Ryan Babich led the Knights with a 78, earning a top 20 finish. Brian Davoust shot an 82, Gavin Roberts shot an 89 and Kyle King finished with a 90.
Indian Creek finished with 427 points.
Sam Genslinger fired a 90, Blake McRoberts shot a 108 with Cooper Rissman following with a 109.
BOYS SOCCER
Sycamore 3, Plano 0: At Plano, Will Donahoe scored two goals to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Donahoe’s scored the team’s first goal assisted by Nick Doering. Doering scored his own goal just 25 minutes later off an assist from Chandler Gatbunton. Donahoe scored the only goal in the second half off a penalty kick.
Kaneland 2, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, the Knights battled and defeated the Hubs in Interstate 8 Conference.