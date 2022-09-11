Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, September 10

The Genoa-Kingston volleyball team went 5-0 en route to winning the Byron tournament on Saturday.
The Cogs won the championship match against Aquin 25-18, 25-23. They didn’t allow more than 18 points in any other match and no more than 13 in any of their three pool play wins.
Alayna Pierce had 56 kills and 23 digs on the day. Hannah Langston added 43 digs and 13 assists. Mia Wise had 129 assists, 11 digs and nine aces.
Boys cross country
Race to the Finish: In Peoria, Riley Newport of DeKalb took second in 14:36.9. Jacob Barraza was 35th in 15:37.8.
In the 2A race, Kaneland’s Evan Nosek was fifth in 15:11.5. Naif Al Harby paced Sycamore in 15:57.7 to take 23rd.
The Knights were eight in 2A with Sycamore 17th. DeKalb was 13th in 3A.
Girls cross country
Race to the Finish: At Peoria, freshman Layla Janisch paced Sycamore at the large meet taking 85th in 20:26.
In 3A, DeKalb was 25th. Korima Gonzalez finished 39th in 19:12.8.
Boys soccer
DeKalb 3, Rochelle 0: The Barbs were winners behind goals by Land Weishaar and Diego Rivas.
St. Ignacious 3, Sycamore 1: At Schaumburg, Cameron Kruskol had the lone Sycamore goal.
Kaneland 6, Kelly 2: At Schaumburg, The Knights scored three goals in each half for the win.
Sam Keen had half of the Knights’ goals.