Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, September 8

Indian Creek’s Alana Morgan had four digs and two aces to help the Timberwolves defeat LaMoille 25-16, 25-9 in a Little Ten Conference volleyball match Thursday in Shabbona.
Audrey Witte had nine kills, six digs and two aces; Geena Sanford had 11 assists, six digs and one ace; Allie Peterson had five kills and a block; and Madi Bogle had four kills and one block.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Alayna Pierce had 11 kills, four digs and two aces to lead the Cogs to a 25-7, 25-10, nonconference victory.
Hannah Langton had seven digs, and Kaitlin Rahn posted six kills.
Kaneland 2, Ottawa 0: At Ottawa, the Knights battled for an Interstate 8 Conference victory, 25-16, 25-9. Rosie Karl led the Knights with seven kills, while Breanna Ebert finished with 19 service points and seven aces.
Newark 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, the Royals fell during Little Ten Conference action.
BOYS GOLF
Tri-Match Invite: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves finished third with a score of 202 points in a triple-match invite against Hinckley-Big Rock and IMSA.
Dylan White fired a 44, and Sam Genslinger shot a 46.
Hinckley-Big Rock finished second with a score of 187 points. Ben Hintzsche medaled with a 40, and Saje Beane shot a 42.
Rockford Lutheran 159, Genoa-Kingston 198: At Sandy Hollow, the Cogs battled but fell during Big Northern Conference action.
Landen Ritchie paced the Cogs with a 43. Ethan Egler posted a 51.
GIRLS GOLF
Tri-Match Invite: At Shabbona, Hinckley-Big Rock finished first with a score of 213 in a twi-match invite with Polo and Indian Creek.
Sammy Kerlin fired a 52, with Lilliana Martinez following with a 53. Abby Entas and Evelyn Lauer shot 54s to secure the winning score.
Polo’s Kamryn Stockton earned the meet’s medalist honor with a 44, while Indian Creek’s Caroline Bend led her team with a 57.
Genoa-Kingston 210, Rockford Lutheran 240: At Sandy Hollow, Aleia medaled with a 49 to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory.
Cortlyn Tetzloff was runner-up with a 51, and Lucy Foss shot her personal best with a 53.
BOYS SOCCER
Genoa-Kingston 7, Byron 0: At Byron, Diego Espinoza, Jay Wolcott and Junior Leon combined to score six goals to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory.
Julian Lara Para also added a goal. Brayan Garcia and Espinoza combined to tally four assists, with Lara Para and Max Rodriguez each having an assist.
Aaron Acosta earned the shutout in goal.
Geneva 7, Kaneland 0: At Kaneland, the Knights fell during nonconference action.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Metea Valley 108, DeKalb 61: At DeKalb, the Barbs hit season-best times but fell during DuPage Valley Conference action.
Molly Allison took first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:22:68 and the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:32:52. Nicole Skyzpek took first in the 100 free (57.66) and second in the 50 free (26:06). Hannah Raetzke took second in the 100 butterfly (1:05:64). Angelica Sanyal took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:14:94).