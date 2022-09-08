Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Not only did the Sycamore girls tennis team sweep Marengo on Wednesday, but the Spartans barely lost a game in the 9-0 win.
Sycamore lost just three games in nine matches. Elizabeth Kleckner stayed hot at No. 1 singles and her teammates Jordyn Tilstra, Layla Musich, and Jeanny Ni cruised through their singles matches.
Doubles didn’t miss a beat. Abby Golemblewski and Ketta Weaver took No. 1 doubles. Sabrina Exell and Madyson Block took No. 2 doubles. the teams of Becca Allen and Kate Elsner, Yuxuan Ni and Jersey Davis, and Carolyn Harbecke and Abby Burgess completed the sweep in doubles for the Spartans.
Boys Soccer
Sycamore 1, LaSalle-Peru 0: At Sycamore, Will Donahoe tallied a goal in the 70th minute on an assist from Nick Doering. The win was the first of the season in the Interstate Eight conference opener.
DePue 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At DePue, the Royals fell in the Little Ten Conference road contest. Jacob Orin, Michael Murphy and Tyler Smith scored for Hinckley (2-6-1, 0-1).
Kaneland 6, Ottawa 2: At Ottawa, the Knights picked up the Interstate 8 victory with the final four goals of the game.
Mikkel Oleson had four goals and an assist. Sam Keen and Eric Ramos also scored. Anthony Buchanan had four assists for the Knights (2-5-2, 1-0).
“We are still trying to find the right lineup with 15 new players against each team,” Kaneland coach Scott Parillo said. “We’re trying to put the puzzle pieces together every match we play. We wish it was easier than that and we could just say ‘go out there and do your thing’, but it’s not that way this year. It’s going to take time. We preach about crashing the net and we did that tonight and it led to five of our goals.”