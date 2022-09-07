Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The brothers duo of Ben and Max Hintzsche led the way for Hinckley-Big Rock as the Royals took down Plano 189-268 on Tuesday in a nonconference boys golf match played at Indian Oaks Country Club in Shabbona. Ben was the medalist of the match, shooting 42, while Max tied with teammate Saje Beane to shoot 47. Lucas Kyrstozek finished as the fourth scorer carding a 53 for the Royals.
Girls Volleyball
Kaneland 2, LaSalle-Peru 0: At Maple Park, the Knights opened up Interstate Eight conference play with a 25-17, 25-12 sweep of the Cavaliers. Kaneland improved to 7-4 overall.
Montini 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Lombard, Mia Wise had 18 digs and Hannah Langton added 21 digs as the Cogs fell to the Broncos in a nonconference match 25-19, 25-21. Alayna Pierce had nine kills and Lily Mueller seven blocks for G-K (8-2).
Ottawa 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians fell to the Pirates to open Interstate Eight play 25-21, 25-19. Alexis Sexton hit on 10 service winners to go with eight assists for Sandwich (3-6, 0-1). Claire Allen added eight kills for the Indians.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hinckley, nine kills from Brynn Gawel and five from Courtlyn Brockway lifted the Lady Royals to a 25-14, 25-18 match win over A-H.
Boys Golf
Sterling 175, Sycamore 180: At Sterling, Ryan Polly had the low-round of the day for the Spartans carding a 43 in the nonconference match with the Golden Warriors. Ethan Fischer shot 44 for Sycamore.
Ottawa JV 177, LaSalle-Peru 177, Indian Creek 203: At Seneca, Sam Genslinger led the Timberwolves shooting 50 and teammates Luke Deutsch, Dylan White and Cooper Rissman all shot 51 for IC.
Girls Golf
DeKalb-Sycamore 178, Plano 278: At DeKalb, led by another outstanding round from Lauren Cohn, D-S improved to 8-0 on the season by knocking off the Reapers in an Interstate Eight conference match. Cohn shot 39 and teammate Brianna Chamoun carded a 41 to lead the way. Lexi Morrow and Simone Bertrand contributed to the team win.
Hinckley-Big Rock 211, Sandwich 253: At Sandwich, Sammy Kerlin earned medalist honors for the Royals carding a 48 as HBR stayed unbeaten at 4-0 with the win over the Indians. Lilliana Martinez (51), Evelyn Lauer (56), and Alyssa Swanson (58) helped the Lady Royals to the match win.
Boys Soccer
Plano 9, Sandwich 1: At Plano, Johnathon Carlson had seven saves as the Indians fell in the Interstate Eight contest. Sandwich is now 1- overall and 0-2 in league play.
Girls Tennis
Sycamore 6, Belvidere 1: At Sycamore, the Spartans rolled through doubles competition and took the No. 1 and 2 singles spots in the nonconference win. Elzabeth Kleckner and Jordyn Tilstra took singles and the teams of Kate Elsner and Sabrina Ezell, Becca Allen and Madyson Block, Layla Musich and Yuxuan Ni and Jeanny NI and Jersey Davis swept doubles.
Girls Swimming
Guilford 87, DeKalb-Sycamore 80: At DeKalb, Hannah Raetzke won the 50 free and 100 fly for D-S. Angelica Sanye won the 100 Breastroke.
Boys Cross Country
Sycamore 28, Sandwich 37, Rochelle 82, LaSalle-Peru 86: At Sandwich, Ethan Solfisburg ran away from Max Cryer of Sandwich to win the meet Tuesday. Naif Al-Harby and Caden Emmert were top five placers for Sycamore.