Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 3

The Kaneland girls volleyball team earned a second-place finish Saturday at the West Aurora Invite.
The Knights (6-4) started the day with three straight wins before falling to Plainfield South in the title match, 25-21, 25-19.
Kaneland picked up three wins Saturday, beating South Elgin (25-22, 25-7), Oswego (25-20, 14-25, 15-12) and Fenwick (25-14, 25-14).
Oregon Tournament: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston (8-1) went 4-1 at the two-day event to finish in second place.
The Cogs had wins over West Carroll (25-10, 25-10), Pearl City (25-9, 25-12), Stockton (25-5, 25-10) and Lena-Winslow (25-20, 25-23) before falling to Freeport Aquin in the title match, 25-11, 23-25, 25-15.
Alayna Pierce totaled 57 kills and 32 digs, Hannah Langton had 63 digs, Kaitlyn Rahn had 24 kills, and Mia Wise supplied 87 assists.
Boys soccer
Plano 10, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves were shutout in a nonconference loss.
Girls cross county
Harlem Invitational: At Machesney Park, Kaneland finished fourth as a team in the 42nd annual Harlem Invite. Freshman Danielle Bower took sixth overall. Olivia Pastovich was one spot behind, Abigail Lechocki took 16th, Lindsey Andrae was 18th and Jacqueline Nettnin was 31st.