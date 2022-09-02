Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 1

The DeKalb-Sycamore girls golf co-op team shot 179 on Thursday to beat Ottawa (250) and La Salle-Peru (230) in an Interstate 8 triangular hosted by La Salle-Peru.
Brianna Chamoun fired a 36 to earn medalist honors, Lauren Cohn and Lexi Morrow shots 42s and Sam Maxwell shot 59.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Richmond-Burton Invite: At Richmond, Nathan Brening took fifth to help Genoa-Kingston to the team title. Brening finished with a time of 19:53:91.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Richmond-Burton Invite: At Richmond, the Cogs finished third in a five-team meet. Violet Northrup took sixth with a time of 24:26:59.
BOYS SOCCER
Sycamore 1, Proviso West 1: At the Addison Trail Invitational, Carson Matthews scored the lone goal for the Spartans off an assist from Nick Doering.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Serena 2, Indian Creek 0: At Serena, the Timberwolves dropped their Little Ten opener.
Audrey Witte led Indian Creek with seven kills and 10 digs. Allie Peterson added six kills, Geena Sanford had nine assists and Audriana DeClue had 13 digs.