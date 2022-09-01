Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Behind a pair of goals each from Junior Leon and Diego Espinoza, the Genoa-Kingston boys soccer team remained unbeaten in the Big Northern Conference with a 6-2 win over Winnebago on Wednesday.
Leon added a pair of assists as the Cogs improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the BNC. Jay Wolcott and Brayan Garcia added tallies for G-K.
Girls Golf
Kaneland 173, Plano 288: At Elburn, the Knights shot a team season-low to knock off Plano. Katharine Marshall won medalist honors shooting an even-par 36. Julia Skiba (45), Braelyn Davoust (46), and Meredith Naab (46) contributed for Kaneland.
Byron 196, Genoa-Kingston 225: At Byron, Aleia Lauer had the low round of the afternoon for G-K, carding a 51. Taylor Rhoads, Cortlyn Tetzloff and Ella Hensley contributed for the Cogs.
Dekalb-Sycamore 184, Rosary 212: At Dekalb, Lauren Cohen carded a 39 and had help from teammates Brianna Chamoun (41) and Lexi Morrow (42) as Dekalb-Sycamore improved to 4-0 on the season. SImone Bertrand also contributed to the win Dekalb-Sycamore.
Boys Golf
Byron 154, Genoa-Kingston 221: At Byron, the Cogs dropped a BNC road contest to the Tigers.
Boys Soccer
Wheaton-Warrenville South 6, Kaneland 0: At Wheaton, in a nonconference contest, the Knights fell to the Tigers.
Girls Volleyball
Sandwich 2, Somonauk 0: At Sandwich, Alexis Sexton had 12 assists and Maddie Hill added nine digs and four kills as the Indians improved to 2-2. Kaylin Herren added five kills and Claire Allen four digs and three more kills for the Indians.
Kaneland 2, Belvidere North 1: At Maple Park, the Knights evened its season mark to 3-3 with the nonconference 25-22, 20-25, 25-16 win over the visiting Blue Thunder.
Plano 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, the Royals fell in the nonconference contest 25-15, 25-21.
Girls Tennis
Sycamore 6, Belvidere 1: At Sycamore, in a nonconference match, the Sabers swept the doubles matches and took three of four in the singles matches.
No. 1 singles Elizabeth Kleckner won in straight sets 6-0, 6-3. Jordyn Tilstra won at No. 2 singles. Sabrina Ezell and Katie Elsner took No. 1 doubles, Becca Allen and Madyson Block (No. 2 doubles), Layla Musich and Yuxuan Ni (No. 3 Doubles) and Jersey Davis and Jeanny Ni (No. 4 doubles).