Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, August 29

The Genoa-Kingston boys soccer team got big scoring from Jay Wolcott and Junior Leon in an 8-1 home win against Stillman Valley.
Wolcott and Leon combined to score four goals and led the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory.
Max Rodriguez, Adrian Delgado, Diego Espinoza and Brayan Garcia each had a goal.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Burlington Central 2, DeKalb 0: At Burlington, the Rockets won in nonconference action, 25-22, 25-18.
Saturday’s results
BOYS SOCCER
DeKalb 1, Larkin 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs won to capture the 2021 Barb Cup.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sycamore doubles tournament: The Spartans won five of six flights at their home tournament.
The No. 1 team of Abby Golembiewski and Jetta Weaver were second. The other five won their flights – Elizabeth Kleckner and Jordyn Tilstra at No. 2, Sabrina Ezell and Madyson Block at No. 3, Becca Allen and Yu Xuan Ni at No. 4, Layla Musich and Kate Elsner at No. 5 and Jersey Davis and Jeanny Ni at No. 6.