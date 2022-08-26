Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, August 25

At Hampshire, the Sycamore girls tennis team swept at singles and doubles to take the 7-0 nonconference victory over Hampshire on Thursday.
Elizabeth Klezkner (No. 1), Jordyn Tilstra (No. 2) and Kate Elsner (No. 3) all won in two matches at singles. At doubles, Abby Golembiewski and Jetta Weaver (No. 1) and Sabrina Ezell and Madyson Block (No. 2) finished their matches 6-0, 6-1. Becca Allen and Yuxuan Ni (No. 3) won both games 6-1 and Jersey Davis and Layla Musich (No. 4) won 6-1, 6-2.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Genoa-Kingston 2, Richmond-Burton 0: At Genoa, the Cogs swept in nonconference action to defeat the Rockets.
Alayna Pierce led with 12 kills and five aces. Lily Mueller had three kills and one block, Hannah Langton had 11 digs, two aces and three assists and Kaitlyn Rahn had five kills and one dig.
Indian Creek 2, Westminster Christian 0: At Westminster, Audrey Witte led with five kills, four aces and three digs during nonconference action.
Geena Sanford had six aces and eight assists, Alana Morgan had 15 digs and two aces and Audriana DeClue had 19 digs and five aces.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, South Beloit 0: At Hinckley, ILY Hunt led with 10 kills and two blocks during nonconference action.
The Royals won 25-17 in both matches. Brynn Gawel had seven kills and six digs.
BOYS GOLF
Marengo 187, Genoa-Kingston 189: At Marengo, the Cogs fell short two strokes during nonconference action.
Landen Ritchie fired a 37 and medaled. Christian Gudall and Amir Mullins hit 49s.
Tri-Match Invite: Kaneland scored 169 points at the Triple-Match Invite vs. LaSalle Peru and Ottawa.
Brian Davoust led the Knights to a split with Ottawa and LaSalle Peru. Davoust finished his round one over par with a 37. Zach Ramos followed with a 42.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Genoa-Kingston Invite: At Walcamp, Mendota took third and Genoa-Kingston took fourth in a four-team meet.
Anthony Kelson took eight in the three miles for Mendota and Myles Kendzie and Nathan Brening took 14th and 15th for the Cogs.