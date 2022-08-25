Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The Sycamore boys’ cross country team started the season in fine fashion by capturing the Morris Early Bird Cross Country meet.
Sycamore scored 52 points and was led by junior Naif Al-Harby who placed second overall and his teammate, senior Ethan Solfisberg.
Senior Caden Emmert and sophomore Corey Goff also finished in the top thirteen for Sycamore. Senior Kaden Welch finished fifth for Morris.
Girls Volleyball
Wheaton North 2, Kaneland 0: At Wheaton, in the first match of the Blue-Gold Invitational, Kaneland fell to the host Falcons 25-20, 25-13.
Kaneland 2, West Aurora 0: At Wheaton, the Knights bounced back to take their second match of the day 25-12, 25-16. at the Blue-Gold Invitational.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Lily Mueller and Alayna Pierce were an unstoppable hitting combination as the Cogs took down Marengo 25-11, 25-12 to open the season. Mueller and Pierce combined for 13 kills and received great support from Hannah Langton and Alivia Keegan.
Girls Cross Country
Morris Early Bird Invite: At Morris, the hosts took top honors at the Early Bird Invite scoring seventy-one team points. Seneca ran fourth and Sycamore fifth. Morris’ top finisher was senior Joy Dudley who placed seventh overall.
Teammate Makensi Martin took eighth for Morris. Sophomore Evelyn O’Connor finished third and Ashley Alsvig fifth for Seneca. Freshman Emma Cox took thirteenth for Sycamore.
Boys Golf
Sandwich 162, Serena 167, Indian Creek 199: At Serena, Luke Deutsch carded a forty-five and Sam Genslinger a 48 for Indian Creek.
DeKalb 165, Rochelle 181: At Rochelle, Nik Nelson carded a 40 to lead the Barbs and Daniel Rowan added a 40.