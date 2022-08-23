Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, August 22

Kaneland finished fifth at the DeKalb Mark Rolfing Cup on Monday at Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb.
The Knights recorded a team score of a 345 and were led by Brian Davoust with an 80, followed by Zach Ramos (86), Ryan Babich (88) and Brad Franck (91).
Sycamore was seventh with a score of 353, led by Ryan Polly with an 83. Matthew Loos had an 87, Ethan Fisher had an 88 and Josh Melms added a 95.
DeKalb was ninth with a 367. Daniel Rowan Jr. had an 89, Jonah Keck had a 90, Aidan Lange had a 92 and JT Duffy had a 96.
Seneca Invite: At Nettle Creek in Morris, Hinckley-Big Rock finished in fifth place with a score of 381 and Indian Creek finished with a 430.
Ben Hintzsche led the Royals with an 81. Max Hintzsche had a 93, and Save Beane had a 94.
Sam Genslinger led the Timberwolves with a 84. Luke Deutch added a 98.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sycamore 6, Freeport 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans dominated in nonconference action.
At singles, Elizabeth Klecker, Jordyn Tilstra and Jeanny Ni all earned wins. Picking up wins at doubles were Abby Golembiewski and Jetta Weaver, Sabrina Ezell and Madyson Block and Becca Allen and YuXuan Ni.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Indian Creek 2, Mooseheart 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves took the nonconference win in two sets, 25-7, 25-17.
Audrey Witte had three kills and an ace. Geena Sanford had four aces and six assists. Alex Edwards added three aces and Audriana DeClue had six digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Genoa-Kingston 3, Rochelle 2: At Rochelle, the Cogs won their season opener in nonconference action.
Diego Espinoza scored an unassisted goal in the first half. Junior Leon had two goals in the final 40 minutes with one off a direct kick and the game winner on a penalty kick.