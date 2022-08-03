Christ Community claims DeKalb County church softball league championship

Christ Community won a back-and-forth contest against First Baptist on Tuesday to win the DeKalb County Church Softball League, 8-7.

The big hit on the night was from Troy Dukes, who put a home run off Mike Reis, pitcher for the Baptists to support Nathan Harbecke, winner in the circle. First Baptist had jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first inning, thanks to doubles by Kory Lynch, James High and a run-scoring single from Jerid Butler. Community fought back in the fifth inning with Dukes’ homer, which also scored Kevin Rink. In the sixth, Community pushed two more runs across thanks to a hit from Mark Skelley and AdrianEspinosa. The Baptists loaded the bases in the sixth inning but were only able to draw within one as a runner’s interference call doomed the inning, and they did not scratch in the seventh.

In the fifth place game, Crossview Church overcame a challenge from Bethany Road to win,18-10. Bob Love was the winner in the circle while Kurt Oland suffered the loss.

In the third-place game, Sycamore Methodist was unable to field a team and St. Paul took their place and went on to pull an upset over Newman Center, who had defeated them in the quarterfinals, 14-8. Bob Gualandi picked up a workhorse win and Vic Flores was saddled with the loss.

A league All-Star team is scheduled to play August 23rd, taking on the national team from Argentina at Katz Park.