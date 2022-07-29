Prep wrestling: DeKalb, Sycamore wrestlers gain experience at national tournament

Whether it was seeing the camaraderie of in-state rivals suddenly becoming teammates, experiencing different wrestling styles of competitors from across the country or watching a teammate win a medal, local wrestlers learned a lot at a national tournament in Fargo earlier this month.
Seven DeKalb and three Sycamore wrestlers competed at the 2022 U.S. Marine Corps National Championships, including a national championship for Bradley Gillum of the Barbs.
“I was pretty hyped. It was pretty cool seeing my friend win Fargo,” said Dekalb wrestler Mehki Zave, who was competing at Fargo for the first time and went 1-2 in the Greco division. “Hopefully I can be like that next year.”
Gillum, Zave, Danny Aranda, Lamar Bradley, Sean Kolkebeck, Bryson Buhk and Adrian Franco made the trip for the Barbs, while Gable Carrick, Zack Crawford and Brayden Peet represented Sycamore on team Illinois.
Bradley went 3-2 and was a match away from All-American status in freestyle, and he went 2-2 in Greco. He also qualified last year but did not compete.
“I think my performance overall went good,” Bradley said. “That was one of the best performances I ever wrestled in freestyle. Then Greco I could have wrestled way better than I did, I just let people wrestle their matches. If I wrestled mine, it would have turned out way different.”
Peet, who graduated from Sycamore this spring, went 4-2. Crawford, a senior, went 2-2 and Carrick lost both of his matches. The Sycamore wrestlers competed in the freestyle division.
And while it’s not folkstyle – the style used in high school wrestling – coach Alex Nelson said it was a good experience for the wrestlers.
“It’s a tough tournament. The top wrestlers from every state meet in one spot,” said Nelson, who stepped down as head coach of the Spartans earlier this summer as the team searches for a new head coach. He said he expects to still help out with the program. “It really is a process just to qualify. You can’t just put your name in and say I’m going. If you’re coming from a state they’re thinking you’re a top-tier kid.”
Buhk and Gillum have graduated for DeKalb, but the other five competitors for the Barbs will return next season and all have increased roles on the team, which was second at the state team tournament.
Coach Sam Hiatt said he’s been impressed with the way the wrestlers have improved throughout the summer and said Fargo was a big payoff of that effort.
He said that seeing Gillum win a national title – the second of his career – also is a big plus.
“When you’re training alongside somebody and you see them get those results, they were wrestling every day with them, watching him train,” Hiatt said. ‘When you see your teammates do that you start to believe you can do that.”
Kolkebeck said he’s ready for his junior season.
“It’s a great learning opportunity,” Kolkebeck said. “There’s a very high level of competition. They want to win, you want to win, you’ve just got to learn to tough it out. The coaches are in your corner. It’s just an exciting experience, and it helps get you ready for folkstyle, too, especially freestyle.”