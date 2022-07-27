DeKalb County Church softball league ready for championship Friday

In semifinal action of the DeKalb County Church Softball League earlier this week, Christ Community knocked off Sycamore Methodist.

Community jumped out to an early 4-1 lead but found the going tough as the Methodists came back to take the lead near the end of the game. But Community tied the game back up on a steal of home plate by Jeff Maveus, and two batters later Adam Dobson homered to seal the win. John Reed was the hard-luck loser in the circle while Nathan Harbecke pitched the win for Community.

In the other semifinal game, First Baptist Sycamore built an early lead and pushed through a ten-run third inning to defeat NewmanCenter. Caleb Hoover went three for three at the plate and Colin Eggleson had a homer to propel Mike Reis to the win in the circle. Alex Diaz suffered the loss for Newman.

In the quarterfinals, Newman Center survived a challenge from St. Paul to move on.

Alex Diaz picked up the win while Bob Gualandi suffered the loss. Christ Community also moved on, passing up Crossview Church. First Baptist Sycamore rolled past Bethany Road Bible, with Mike Reis picking up a win and Bill Finucane saddled with the loss. Lastly, Sycamore Methodist defeated Bright Field Church with John Reed earning the win in the circle.

The championship and consolation games will be played Friday, with First Baptist taking on Christ Community in the championship and Newman Center up against Sycamore Methodist for third place.