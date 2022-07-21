DeKalb County Church League softball wraps up its regular season

The 2022 regular season finished up as the DeKalb County Church Softball league played four games plus an exhibition game earlier this week.

Christ Community crept out to an early lead and went on to defeat Bethany Road Bible 12-1. Adrian Perez was the winner in the circle for Community while Kurt Olandsuffered the loss. Jeff Maveus homered for the winners and John Holloway drove in the lone run for Bethany Road.

Sycamore Methodist started off its doubleheader night with a victory over previously undefeated First Baptist. John Reed picked up the win and Keith Miller took the loss. Aaron Vowels had two hits to lead the Methodists.

Crossview also had a doubleheader but lost their first game to St. Paul 9-7. Bob Gualandi picked up his sixth win and Bob Love was saddled with the loss. Crossview and Sycamore Methodist then met for the nightcap, with the Methodists coming out on top 7-5. John Reed picked up his second win on the night and Bob Love was the hard luck loser. Russ Sanderson and Jake Winters had two hits apiece for the Methodists.

Newman Center and Bright Field finished out their regular season with a friendly match. Newman came out on top with LeoRoman picking up the win. Playoffs begin Friday out at Sycamore Park at 6:30 p.m. All eight teams will be in action.