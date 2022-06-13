Daily Chronicle 2022 Girls Soccer All-Area Team

Player of year
Brigid Gannon, jr., F, Kaneland
First team
Taylor Gaston, sr., D, Indian Creek - The Kishwaukee College commit anchored the backfield for the Timberwolves and was co-defensive MVP of the team. The Little Ten does not sponsor soccer, or she likely would have been an all-conference selection.
Olivia Conery, jr., D, Sycamore - Even playing in the back, Conery provided a scoring spark for the Interstate 8 champion Spartans with four goals and three assists. She was a first-team all-conference selection.
Emily Kuzner, so., D, Kaneland - A co-MVP of the I8, Kuzner locked down the top scorers for opposing teams all year while managing eight goals and three assists. She was an all-sectional pick as well.
Karli Kruizenga, sr., MF, Sycamore - Kruizenga ran the middle of the Sycamore offense, notching six goals and 10 assists. She was a first-team pick in the I8.
Katie Kurz, sr., MF, Kaneland - Kurz was a force to be reckoned with on the pitch, providing key defense out of the midfield slot. She had three goals and four assists on the year.
Grace Parks, jr., MF, Sycamore - Like Kruizenga, Parks helped control the middle of the field for the Spartans, scoring four goals and adding seven assists. She was an All-I8 first-team player.
Ashleigh Wackerlin, sr., F, Hinckley-Big Rock - The multisport standout (and record-holder) wrapped up her H-BR career with 15 goals and five assists this season – and that was in only 12 team games, with an injury causing her to miss a week’s worth of those.
Emma Turner, jr, F, Indian Creek - Turner scored 17 goals and added three assists. It was the second year in a row she led the team in goals and was named the team’s MVP.
Ella Shipley, sr., F, Sycamore - Even missing a couple of games with an injury, Shipley scored 23 goals and had nine assists to power the Spartans’ offense. She was co-MVP of the I8 and an all-sectional pick.
Audrey Salamon, sr., F, Kaneland - Another scoring threat behind Gannon for the Knights, Salamon connected nine times and added seven assists. She was an All-I8 selection.
Kendra Sullivan, sr., GK/F, DeKalb - Sullivan was the best option for the Barbs up front and in the net, splitting time between forward and goalkeeper. She scored twice and was an All-DuPage Valley Conference pick.
Second team
Anna Lochbaum, jr., D, Sycamore
Madison McNeil, jr., D, DeKalb
Isabella Schmerbach, soph., D, DeKalb
Maddie Nitsche, jr., D, Kaneland
Abby Bourdage, jr., MF, Sycamore
Samantha Wendt, fr., MF, Genoa-Kingston
Jolee Larson, jr., MF, Indian Creek
Natalie Rosenow, sr., MF, DeKalb
Alexis Hart, sr., F, DeKalb
Izzy Turner, fresh., F, Indian Creek
Mollie Feitlich, jr., GK, Indian Creek
Honorable mention: Josie Rader, so., MF/D, Hinckley-Big Rock; Delia Diehl, sr., D, Indian Creek; Zoe Quinn, sr., D, Indian Creek; Morgan King, sr., MF, Hinckley-Big Rock; Mariana Martinez, jr., MF, Sycamore; Madi Schrader, so., D, Kaneland; Lindsey Bargiel, jr., MF, DeKalb; Claire Bettner, jr., MF, DeKalb; Jessenia Ramirez, jr., D, DeKalb; Paige Feitlich, soph., D, Indian Creek