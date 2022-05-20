High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 19

Indian Creek’s Colton Oleson won two events Thursday during the Class 1A Erie Boys Track and Field Sectional to lead the Timberwolves to third-place finish.
Indian Creek finished with 51 points, behind only Riverdale (97) and Erie-Prophetstown (81). Hinckley-Big Rock finished in 12th.
Oleson won the 200-meter dash in 22.94 seconds, and he took first in the the high jump with a jump of 1.90 meters. Oleson also finished second in the 100 in 11.24 seconds.
Teammate Christian Meier won the 110 hurdles in 15.11 seconds.
Oleson and Meier will compete next weekend at the IHSA Track and Field State Meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleson.
Class 2A Belvidere Sectional: At Belvidere, Genoa-Kingston’s Sean Abracia-Wendel met the qualifying standard with his fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash in 11.09 seconds to advance to next weekend’s state meet.
BASEBALL
DeKalb 10, Sterling 9: At DeKalb, the Barbs scored six times in the fourth innings to jumpstart the comeback in a nonconference win.
Bryson Buhk homered for DeKalb, and Jack Keck’s two-run double put the Barbs ahead for good.
SOFTBALL
Dundee-Crown 9, Sycamore 8: At Carpentersville, Tia Durst and Chelsea Born homered, but the Spartans fell short in nonconference action.
Durst went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Born was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Brooklyn Snodgrass drove in a run.