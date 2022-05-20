Girls track: Brooke Probst, Reagan Gibson into 1A state finals for Indian Creek

Brooke Probst and Reagan Gibson qualified for the finals in the respective events Thursday in the Class 1A Girls Track and Field State Meet in Charleston.

Jolee Larsen also will compete Saturday in the finals for the Timberwolves in the 3,200-meter run, which has no prelims.

Probst cleared 1.55 meters in the high jump, tied for first, and is 11th in the triple jump with her mark of 10.25.

“I was more nervous for sectionals; I was a wreck for sectionals, I don’t know why. Something about it, l kept thinking, ‘What if I don’t qualify?’” Probst said. “So then I got here, and my dad said to me on my way here, ‘How many people get to go to state? You’re going to college already, they’re not going to take anything away if you don’t do well, you owe it to yourself to go and have fun. You didn’t get a sophomore year, so go have fun, and if you medal, you medal; if you don’t, you don’t.’ So I think that really, honestly, calmed me the most.”

Reagan Gibson went 3.27 in the pole vault, good for fourth.

Larson raced in the 1,600 on Thursday but did not qualify. She still thinks the performance will help her Saturday.

“For sure, it’s great getting this run in today to get ready for Saturday. I’m so excited to run the 32, I think I can do really well in it. I’ve been running well lately, and it’s nice to get used to the track once beforehand.”