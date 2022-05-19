High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 18

Tommy Townsend had a huge day at the plate and tossed two scoreless innings Wednesday to close out a 6-3 nonconference win for Sycamore over visiting Marmion.
Townsend homered twice and drove in three runs as part of a three-hit game. He also struck out three in relief of Conner Williar, who allowed three runs in the first inning but then settled in to finish with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Reece Beinarauskas and Addison Peck each added two hits and an RBI.
Putnam County 4, Indian Creek 1: At the Class 1A Somonauk Regional, the Timberwolves’ season ended with a regional semifinal loss.
Jeffrey Probst, Blake McRoberts and Sam Genslinger each had hits for Indian Creek (11-14).