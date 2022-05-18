Local sports roundup for Tuesday, May 17

The Sycamore softball team won its fifth straight game Tuesday, topping Plano, 9-1.
Addison Dierschow pitched a four-hitter, allowing one earned run in the complete game, striking out eight.
Chelsea Born was 3 for 4, driving in a run and scoring twice. Addison McLaughlin added three hits, three runs and an RBI. Keera Trautvetter, Thea Boubin, Tia Durst and Brooklyn Snodgrass had two hits each.
La Salle-Peru 11, Kaneland 1: At Peru, in the conclusion of a game suspended last week, the Cavaliers came to life in the resumption.
The Knights had led 1-0 with no outs and two on in the bottom of the fourth May 11. But the Cavs scored 11 times to force the run rule after the Knights only sent three to the plate in the top of the fifth.
La Salle-Peru swept the season series from the Knights.
BASEBALL
Kaneland 9, Aurora Central Catholic 6: At Maple Park, the Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win.
Down 6-4 entering the bottom of the sixth, Collin Miller tied the game home with a double that scored Johnny Spallasso. Cole Pugh gave the Knights the lead on a single, then Alex Panico and Dylan Conklin drove in insurance runs on singles.
Panico and Collins each had two hits in the win. Parker Violett and Anthony Campise each drove in two runs.
Waubonsie Valley 15, DeKalb 5: At Aurora, the Barbs lost the opener of the DuPage Valley Conference tournament.
Will Klumpp and Nate Nunez had two hits apiece for the Barbs, with Nunez driving in two runs and Klumpp scoring twice.