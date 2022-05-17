High school sports roundup for Monday, May 16

Rachel Piscopo homered, and Meghan Rush drove in two runs as Hiawatha defeated Ashton-Franklin Center, 10-2, in their opener of the Class 1A Newark Softball Regional on Monday in Kirkland.
Rush was 3 for 4 and also scored two runs. Calli Schell was 1 for 1 and scored three times. Crystal Haack and Madison Krumwiedi each had an RBI for Hiawatha.
Brianna Block struck out seven through six innings for the Hawks.
Earlville 6, Indian Creek 4: At Earlville, Madison Bogle homered, but the Timberwolves fell in Class 1A Dakota Regional action.
Chelsea Hatfield went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Amelia Konen went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Emily Frazier went 2 for 3 and Geena Sanford went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Avery Boehne struck out four through six innings.
La Salle-Peru 4, Kaneland 0: At Kaneland, Ava Lambert went 2 for 3 to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Chloe Mitchell pitched a complete game, struck out seven and allowed three hits.
Olivia Stoker went 2 for 3 with a single for the Knights.
BASEBALL
Johnsburg 4, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Johnsburg, the Cogs fell in nonconference action.
Ethan Wilnau went 2 for 3 at the plate. Nolan Perry, Ben Younker, Justyn Ferrara, Nate Kleba and Tristan Swenson all recorded hits for the Cogs.
BOYS TENNIS
DeKalb 3, Harlem 2: At Harlem, the Barbs won in nonconference action.
At singles, Matteo Bennardo won, 6-3, 6-4. At doubles, Rylan Lottes and Matthew Williams won, 6-1, 1-6, 10-1, and Pano Tsiftilis and Ben Grych won, 6-2, 6-3.