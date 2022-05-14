Boys track: Riley Newport, Toriano Tate with big marks for DeKalb at DVC meet

NAPERVILLE — Riley Newport and Toriano Tate both set DeKalb records set in the 1950s and the Barbs took sixth on Friday at the DuPage Valley Conference Championships.
Neuqua Valley received contributions from an assortment of sources to capture the DuPage Valley Conference championship with 170 points. Naperville Central was runner-up with 135 points, followed by Waubonsie Valley (126), Naperville North (115), Metea Valley (68) and DeKalb (55).
All six programs had champions of a high-state-level caliber.
Riley Newport more than rose to the challenge. The DeKalb junior not only ran the fourth-fastest 1,600 in the state this spring but also broke the long-standing league record with his new conference benchmark in 4:13.69. It also set the school mark set by Jim Bowers in 1956.
Newport credited the spirited effort Naperville Central junior Luke Noren—who also broke the former league mark with his 4:14.9 time—provided for the duration of the race.
“A credit to him,” Newport said of Noren. “It was nice to have him the whole way with me. This conference is going to be fun the next few years.”
Newport was equally instrumental to the Barbs’ other track win as the third-place cross country runner teamed with Jacob Barraza, Jack Harrison and Alex Boyden to win the 3,200 relay in 8:04.
“We have a lot of talent and depth,” Newport said of the quartet.
Like Newport, Tate broke a record set in 1954. He went 7.21 meters in the long jump to win a conference crown.