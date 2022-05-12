Prep baseball: Joey Puleo 3 for 3 as champion Sycamore finishes I-8 play 12-2 after win against Sandwich

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore baseball team already wrapped up an Interstate 8 title with a 23-run win against Sandwich earlier in the week.
On Wednesday, the Spartans finished conference play with a 12-1 win over the Indians as they prepare for almost two weeks of nonconference play before the postseason begins May 25 in Belvidere.
“This was the expectation when we came out here,” said Joey Puleo, who was 3 for 3 in the win and pitched a perfect second inning for the Spartans. “We wanted the conference championship this season so we went out and got it.”
While the runs came early and often for the Spartans (19-6, 12-2) against Sandwich (0-20, 0-14) in a 24-1 win Monday, Sycamore had two hits through the first three innings, but still led 6-0.
Sandwich starter Tyler Lissman walked three batters in the first. That, coupled with five combined wild pitches and passed balls, led to four Sycamore runs on only one hit. Sandwich escaped more damage when Griffin Hallahan hit a scorcher to first baseman Hunter Pavia, who threw to shortstop Andy Golinsky covering second to double off Robbie Guzinski.
Lissman gave up one run over the next two innings before the Spartans exploded for seven runs on six hits in the fourth.
“He struggled with strikes in the first inning and that got us in trouble,” Sandwich coach Jason VanPelt said. “We had the passed balls. Chase Lane caught for us today and it was only his second time catching for us all year. We wanted to give our regular catcher a rest ’cause he’s also our best pitcher [Golinsky].”
Puleo was one of five Spartans to score twice in the game and one of five Spartans to pitch one inning. Like Puleo, starter Ethan Strom pitched a perfect inning.
Sandwich scored in the fifth off Tommy Townsend. Dino Barbonente singled and scored on a single by Austin Marks, the only Sandwich player with a multihit game.
Cavanaugh said the next two weeks will feature some tough competition for the Spartans, including a game against Dixon next week in what could be a sectional finals preview.
I think it means a lot to us,” Cavanaugh said. “This conference is never easy to win. There’s tough schools in here like La Salle-Peru, Morris, Kaneland – and every other team can play you tough at times. It’s not every year you’re able to win conference. The fact we were able to do it by at least two games, I think that means a lot. It says a lot about how deep our program is and how deep our pitching is.”
Ethan Storm was the only Spartan other than Puleo with a multihit effort, going 3 for 3 with an RBI and scoring twice.
Puleo said the team is focused and has a lot of momentum heading into the postseason.
“We expect to do great in the postseason, go far and get to the state championship and win that,” Puleo said.