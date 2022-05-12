Local sports roundup for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

DeKalb had two relays qualify for the state tournament out of the Class 3A Rolling Meadows Sectional on Wednesday, with the team taking eighth place.
DeKalb (38 points) got a great performance from its 4x100-meter relay team as the pack of Mia Adeoti, Sariyah Watson, Ilanie Castorena and Heaven Williams took first place in 48.92 seconds to outdistance Prospect (49.52) in second place.
The 4x400 relay also qualified, with Watson, Castorena, Korima Gonzalez and Williams taking second in 4:02.92.
“We finally got some warm weather which for sprinters is huge, and we’re finally getting healthy,” said DeKalb coach Tywon Green. “It was a season-best time (in 4x100) by about two seconds, the handoffs were better, and we finally had everybody together.”
Dundee-Crown’s Pundit Tetteh missed the cut for state with a third in the 400-meter dash. The Chargers’ Tealyn Kamp (discus), and teammate Paulina Tinajero (triple jump) also missed the cut for state.
“They [Kamp and Tinajero] had both reached state qualifying marks in their events at our conference meet,” Dundee-Crown coach Christine Hopkins-Muehl said. “But they didn’t quite perform to their abilities, and it didn’t quite happen for them.”
PREP SOFTBALL
Sycamore 5, Plano 1: At Sycamore, Brighton Snodgrass allowed one earned run in six innings, striking out six for the win.
Tia Durst was 2 for 3, hitting a home run and driving in three. Jalyna Polichnowski was 3 for 3, while Emily Puentes and Katherine Peabody had two hits each.
Genoa-Kingston 14, Winnebago 8: Christine Venditti went 4 for 5 with a home run, two runs scored and six RBIs. Emily Trzynka scored three times as part of a 3 for 4 day and Logan Neblock added three hits, as well.
PREP BASEBALL
Kaneland 11, Rochelle 0: Luke Wituk allowed two hits in five innings, striking out three in a win. Dylan Conklin had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Benet 1, Kaneland 0: The Knights gave up a goal with 1:44 left in the loss against the No. 1 team in the teams’ sectional.
Neuqua Valley 8, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Wildcats scored all their goals in the first half against the Barbs in the DVC win.
• John Bumbales contributed to this report.