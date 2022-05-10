May 10, 2022
Sports

High school sports roundup for Monday, May 9, 2022

Sycamore baseball team dominates Sandwich in Interstate Eight action

By Shaw Local News Network

Jimmy Amptmann struck out nine in four innings and tossed a no-hitter in a 24-1 runaway win for Sycamore over Sandwich in Interstate Eight play Monday.

Amptmann got plenty of help offensively from Owen Piazza, who homered twice as part of a three-hit day and knocked in four. Byron Blaise also homered and drove in three for the Spartans (18-5, 12-2).

Rockford Christian 16, Genoa-Kingston 1 (4 inn): At Rockford, the Cogs manages four hits in the Big Northern Conference contest. Ben Younker had two of the four hits and knocked in a run, and Ethan Wilnau doubled and scored for G-K (6-16, 5-12).

Serena 15, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (4 inn): At Hinckley, Ben Hintzsche and Richard Hintzsche had the lone hits on the afternoon in the Little Ten Conference contest. The Royals fell to 11-8 overall, 7-6 in conference play.

Neuqua Valley 13, DeKalb 1 (5 inn): At Naperville, an 11-run fourth inning stunned the Barbs in the DuPage Valley Conference game. Tyler Feeney had an RBI for DeKalb (4-18, 1-22). Joshua Klemm and Maddux Clarence added singles.

Softball

Indian Creek 17, IMSA 5 (5 inn): At Shabonna, the Timberwolves tallied six runs in the second and eight in the fourth in the Little Ten contest. Amelia Konen doubled and drove in three for Indian Creek (6-7, 5-4).

Avery Boehne hit a two-run home run, and Mahala Gonzalez drove in two with a double and struck out seven in a complete-game effort in the circle.

Morris 10, Kaneland 8 (8 inn): At Maple Park, the Knights suffered their first Interstate 8 setback of the season. In spite of the loss, Emily Olp homered for Kaneland (12-7, 9-1). Gabriella Gonzales and Corinne Pugh drove in a pair.

Harvard 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Christine Venditti drove in a run for the Cogs in the nonconference contest. Kiki Mitchell and Madelyn Tomlinson combined to strike out eight for G-K (7-18).

Metea Valley 15, DeKalb 14: At Aurora, Ayla Bata-Gould homered and drove in three for the Barbs in the DVC contest. Lauren Gates had four hits and two driven in for DeKalb (2-16, 1-9).

LaSalle-Peru 11, Sycamore 9: At Peru, the Spartans mustered up 11 hits in the Interstate 8 game. Tia Durst had four hits for the Spartans. Addison McLaughlin, Paige Collie and Rebecca Allen all had a pair of hits for Sycamore (13-12, 7-6).

Boys Lacrosse

Kaneland 14, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, Adam Leach scored four times and Grant Grabowski and Dominic Lombardozzi tallied three each for Kaneland. Brandon Parrilli added two goals, and Garret Wills and Ethan Abordo each scored a goal for the Knights.

Kaneland 6, St. Francis 5: At Wheaton, Kaneland captured the nonconference contest.

Girls Soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock 3, IMSA 1: At Aurora, sophomore Josie Rader scored twice in the Little Ten match. Morgan King added another goal for the Royals and Alyssa Swanson, Ashleigh Wackerlin added assists for H-BR (8-3, 3-0).

Girls Track and Field

Sectional Prep Meet: At Oregon, Hinckley-Big Rock freshman Raven Wagner won the 400 meters in 1:11.99 at the sectional prep meet at Oregon.



