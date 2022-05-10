High school sports roundup for Monday, May 9, 2022

Jimmy Amptmann struck out nine in four innings and tossed a no-hitter in a 24-1 runaway win for Sycamore over Sandwich in Interstate Eight play Monday.
Amptmann got plenty of help offensively from Owen Piazza, who homered twice as part of a three-hit day and knocked in four. Byron Blaise also homered and drove in three for the Spartans (18-5, 12-2).
Rockford Christian 16, Genoa-Kingston 1 (4 inn): At Rockford, the Cogs manages four hits in the Big Northern Conference contest. Ben Younker had two of the four hits and knocked in a run, and Ethan Wilnau doubled and scored for G-K (6-16, 5-12).
Serena 15, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (4 inn): At Hinckley, Ben Hintzsche and Richard Hintzsche had the lone hits on the afternoon in the Little Ten Conference contest. The Royals fell to 11-8 overall, 7-6 in conference play.
Neuqua Valley 13, DeKalb 1 (5 inn): At Naperville, an 11-run fourth inning stunned the Barbs in the DuPage Valley Conference game. Tyler Feeney had an RBI for DeKalb (4-18, 1-22). Joshua Klemm and Maddux Clarence added singles.
Softball
Indian Creek 17, IMSA 5 (5 inn): At Shabonna, the Timberwolves tallied six runs in the second and eight in the fourth in the Little Ten contest. Amelia Konen doubled and drove in three for Indian Creek (6-7, 5-4).
Avery Boehne hit a two-run home run, and Mahala Gonzalez drove in two with a double and struck out seven in a complete-game effort in the circle.
Morris 10, Kaneland 8 (8 inn): At Maple Park, the Knights suffered their first Interstate 8 setback of the season. In spite of the loss, Emily Olp homered for Kaneland (12-7, 9-1). Gabriella Gonzales and Corinne Pugh drove in a pair.
Harvard 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Genoa, Christine Venditti drove in a run for the Cogs in the nonconference contest. Kiki Mitchell and Madelyn Tomlinson combined to strike out eight for G-K (7-18).
Metea Valley 15, DeKalb 14: At Aurora, Ayla Bata-Gould homered and drove in three for the Barbs in the DVC contest. Lauren Gates had four hits and two driven in for DeKalb (2-16, 1-9).
LaSalle-Peru 11, Sycamore 9: At Peru, the Spartans mustered up 11 hits in the Interstate 8 game. Tia Durst had four hits for the Spartans. Addison McLaughlin, Paige Collie and Rebecca Allen all had a pair of hits for Sycamore (13-12, 7-6).
Boys Lacrosse
Kaneland 14, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, Adam Leach scored four times and Grant Grabowski and Dominic Lombardozzi tallied three each for Kaneland. Brandon Parrilli added two goals, and Garret Wills and Ethan Abordo each scored a goal for the Knights.
Kaneland 6, St. Francis 5: At Wheaton, Kaneland captured the nonconference contest.
Girls Soccer
Hinckley-Big Rock 3, IMSA 1: At Aurora, sophomore Josie Rader scored twice in the Little Ten match. Morgan King added another goal for the Royals and Alyssa Swanson, Ashleigh Wackerlin added assists for H-BR (8-3, 3-0).
Girls Track and Field
Sectional Prep Meet: At Oregon, Hinckley-Big Rock freshman Raven Wagner won the 400 meters in 1:11.99 at the sectional prep meet at Oregon.